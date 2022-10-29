Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 965.0 days.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of JWLLF remained flat at $24.59 during trading hours on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

