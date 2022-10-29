James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 15.8% in October

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $21.98. 42,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,209. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

See Also

