J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 480,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 90,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 204,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

