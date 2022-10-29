iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

