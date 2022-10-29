iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,273 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $302,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 560,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,768. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.