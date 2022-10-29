iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.