iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

