iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

