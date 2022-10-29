iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,070.8% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 54,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,066,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after buying an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,207,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,935,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

