iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,299,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 405,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.28 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14.

