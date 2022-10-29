Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

