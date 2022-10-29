Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4,173.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 93,862 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ETN opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $139.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

