IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.72-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.10-$10.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.94.

IQVIA Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE IQV traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.16. 1,569,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,868. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

About IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $472,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $447,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 41.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

