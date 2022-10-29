Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.63-1.67 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

