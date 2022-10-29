Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $156.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.