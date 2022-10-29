Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

