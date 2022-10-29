Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 42,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 25,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco India ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 190.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.