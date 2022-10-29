InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 62,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVF. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 305,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Price Performance
NYSE:IPVF remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,791. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.
