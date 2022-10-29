InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 62,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVF. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 305,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Price Performance

NYSE:IPVF remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,791. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.