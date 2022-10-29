Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $30.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.31.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 91,695,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,961,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

