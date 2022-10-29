Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.