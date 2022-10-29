Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of IART opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

