Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-$403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.50 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 608,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,127. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 133,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

