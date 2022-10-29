Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-$403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.50 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.7 %

IART traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,127. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

