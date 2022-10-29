Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-$403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.50 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.7 %
IART traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,127. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.