Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 27.4% in October

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. 8,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,221. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

