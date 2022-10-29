Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) CEO Purchases $14,240.00 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $14,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,443.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.