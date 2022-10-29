Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) CEO Purchases $14,240.00 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $14,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,443.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

