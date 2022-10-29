Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,693. Inpex has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.