Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 0.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

INFY opened at $18.79 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.