INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INH. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on INDUS in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on INDUS in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

INDUS Stock Up 0.2 %

INH stock opened at €19.96 ($20.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.84 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. INDUS has a 1-year low of €17.22 ($17.57) and a 1-year high of €36.00 ($36.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.24.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

