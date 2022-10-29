ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.56. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 117.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 967,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

