ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.56. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 117.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
