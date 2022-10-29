ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ImmuCell Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. ImmuCell has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.96.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
