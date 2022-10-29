ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. ImmuCell has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.96.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

