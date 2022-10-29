IFG Advisory LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $510.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.31 and its 200-day moving average is $505.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

