IFG Advisory LLC Has $921,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

