ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ICC Price Performance

Shares of ICC stock remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 317. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ICC has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet lowered ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ICC accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.88% of ICC worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICC

(Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.