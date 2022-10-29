Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of H opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 357,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

