Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
H has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of H opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10.
Insider Activity
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 357,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Further Reading
