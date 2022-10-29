HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $582,682.00

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $168.13 million and $582,682.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.31762380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012410 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

