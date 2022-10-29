Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 300.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($43,861.77).

Hunting Stock Performance

Hunting Increases Dividend

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.21. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a market capitalization of £425.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.