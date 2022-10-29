Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 110,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

