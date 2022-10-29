Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 410,700 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 741,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,260. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Featured Stories

