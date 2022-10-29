Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 119,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

