home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

home24 SE (ETR:H24Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €7.48 ($7.63) and last traded at €7.48 ($7.63). Approximately 78,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.50 ($7.65).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of home24 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48. The company has a market cap of $227.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.28.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

