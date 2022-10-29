Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $213.15 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002281 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $213.15 million and $3.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 448,152,789 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

