Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

HIMX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.83. 2,049,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,093. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 120,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 34,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 118,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

