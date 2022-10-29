Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Update

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

HILS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

