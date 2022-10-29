Hidigital btc (HDBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $80,789.00

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00018153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and $80,789.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.98 or 0.32036294 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.81065487 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $70,252.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

