Hidigital btc 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70,254.00 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00018487 BTC on exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $8.00 billion and $70,254.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.78028584 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,486.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

