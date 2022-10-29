HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.51 Million

HI (HI) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $117.51 million and $727,002.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,929.48 or 1.00038334 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003584 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00045438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00259360 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04110028 USD and is up 12.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $812,103.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

