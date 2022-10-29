Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.27-$1.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HT. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of HT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 441,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,905. The company has a market cap of $356.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

