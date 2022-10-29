Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 560 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in CarMax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 36.4% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 110,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 77,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $63.79. 1,484,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,040. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

