Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99,761 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Newmont worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Newmont by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 82,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

NEM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 6,940,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,467. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

