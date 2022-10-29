Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. 2,356,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,533. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.